Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

KINS stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on KINS

Insider Activity

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.