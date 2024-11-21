King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $49.79 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,046 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $49,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average is $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.