Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2291582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

