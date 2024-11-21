Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDCFree Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.15 on Monday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21.

Kayne Anderson BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDCFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.