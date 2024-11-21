Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.15 on Monday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21.

Kayne Anderson BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. ( NYSE:KBDC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

