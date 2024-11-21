Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 106,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,635,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.