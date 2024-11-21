JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,848 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

