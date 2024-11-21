JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Holdings Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.