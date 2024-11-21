JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 305.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 165.8% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,242 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.