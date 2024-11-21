Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 5394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.