Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 5394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

