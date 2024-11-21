John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.