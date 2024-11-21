John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 376.1% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Salesforce by 171.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.19.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This represents a 44.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,349.48. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,117 shares of company stock worth $39,085,562. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $325.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

