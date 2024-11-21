John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

