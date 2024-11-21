John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $71,025,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6,238.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $715,867.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. This trade represents a 27.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,628.68. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,188. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of LITE opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

