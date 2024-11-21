John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $685,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 880.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 28,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

JBT stock opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.