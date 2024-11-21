Jennison Associates LLC Has $74.22 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,977 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $74,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

