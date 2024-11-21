Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $56,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Century Communities by 444.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

