Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,489,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,736,000 after purchasing an additional 742,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The trade was a 22.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,727 shares of company stock worth $29,694,037 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
