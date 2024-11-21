Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $112,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

MKL stock opened at $1,694.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,587.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,583.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,733.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

