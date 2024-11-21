Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 588,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 708,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This trade represents a 14.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.