Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

