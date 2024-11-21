Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 889,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,933. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

