Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 889,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,933. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
