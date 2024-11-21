Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Insider Sells $3,215,676.40 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $172.50. 425,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $151.93 and a one year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

