J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.