iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.82 and last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 18894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.42.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

