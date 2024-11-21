iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 1718483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

