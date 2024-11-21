iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 4866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $963.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

