iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 709,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 230,954 shares.The stock last traded at $61.09 and had previously closed at $60.59.
The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
