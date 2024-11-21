iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is STAR Financial Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

