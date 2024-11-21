iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.08 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.68.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
