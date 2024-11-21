iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $119.93.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

