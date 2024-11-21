Investors Research Corp Sells 153 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $593.69. 97,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
