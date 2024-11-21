Investors Research Corp Has $911,000 Stock Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPXN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

