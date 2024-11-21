Investors Research Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

