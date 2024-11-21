Investors Research Corp Acquires 21,240 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,978 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after acquiring an additional 553,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,304,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 92,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 55,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.