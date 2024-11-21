Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.22, with a volume of 93781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

