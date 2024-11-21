Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $497.14 and last traded at $499.71. Approximately 6,275,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,061,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.02.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.83 and its 200 day moving average is $476.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
