Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 367,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $16.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

