Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 367,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $16.13.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
