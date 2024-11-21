Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.06.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $650.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.89. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

