Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.80. 254,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,713,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.