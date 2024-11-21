Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 11,091 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 832 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $392.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.17 and a 12-month high of $408.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.41.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

