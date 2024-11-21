Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,488,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $336,294,000 after acquiring an additional 458,021 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 74,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

VZ opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

