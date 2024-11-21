Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $2.43 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

