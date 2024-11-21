Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,791 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $287.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

