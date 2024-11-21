Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$465,353.98 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director David Brast sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.01, for a total transaction of C$465,353.98.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.09. 702,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,265. The company has a market cap of C$72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.113 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Joseph upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.