Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$103,875.00.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

