Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00.

Roku Stock Down 6.7 %

Roku stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Roku by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Roku by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.