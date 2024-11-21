Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,506.01. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 8,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,888. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $273.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

