Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 811,172 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $3,601,603.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. This represents a 25.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUMA opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

