Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys 33,945 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 33,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$21,894.53 ($14,217.22).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Tony Pitt bought 172,869 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,500.51 ($72,402.93).

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 50,094 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$32,310.63 ($20,980.93).

On Tuesday, November 5th, Tony Pitt acquired 72,547 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,704.61 ($29,678.32).

On Thursday, October 31st, Tony Pitt bought 338,545 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$213,283.35 ($138,495.68).

On Friday, October 18th, Tony Pitt bought 35,706 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$22,423.37 ($14,560.63).

On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt purchased 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,739.46 ($27,752.89).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($25,785.41).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($55,744.86).

On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($110,272.10).

On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($36,739.23).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.