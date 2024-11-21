Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys 33,945 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 33,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$21,894.53 ($14,217.22).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Tony Pitt bought 172,869 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,500.51 ($72,402.93).
  • On Friday, November 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 50,094 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$32,310.63 ($20,980.93).
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Tony Pitt acquired 72,547 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,704.61 ($29,678.32).
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Tony Pitt bought 338,545 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$213,283.35 ($138,495.68).
  • On Friday, October 18th, Tony Pitt bought 35,706 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$22,423.37 ($14,560.63).
  • On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt purchased 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,739.46 ($27,752.89).
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($25,785.41).
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($55,744.86).
  • On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($110,272.10).
  • On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($36,739.23).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.