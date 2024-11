Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,454 ($31.05) and last traded at GBX 2,445 ($30.94), with a volume of 3460130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,401 ($30.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,272.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.70, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,652.17%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

